S&P 500 Price Analysis: US stocks recovery intact, trade above 2800 mark

  • S&P 500 Index bullish recovery remains intact.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 2850 resistance. 
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
The market broke above the 2800 figure. The bullish recovery remains intact as bulls are eying the  2850 and 2900 levels as initial targets. Support is seen near the 2800, 2730 and 2700 levels.
 

Additional key levels 

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2824.5
Today Daily Change 25.50
Today Daily Change % 0.91
Today daily open 2799
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2698.48
Daily SMA50 2815.42
Daily SMA100 3033.56
Daily SMA200 3013.09
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2815.75
Previous Daily Low 2731.75
Previous Weekly High 2892.5
Previous Weekly Low 2720.25
Previous Monthly High 3137
Previous Monthly Low 2188.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2783.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2763.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 2748.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 2698.17
Daily Pivot Point S3 2664.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 2832.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 2866.17
Daily Pivot Point R3 2916.58

 

 

