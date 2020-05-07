S&P 500 New York Price Forecast: US stocks parked just below the 2900 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The bullish recovery from mid-March stays intact.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 2900 resistance.
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
As the S&P 500 is making higher highs and lows, the bullish recovery from mid-march stays intact. Buyers are looking for a daily close above the 2900 level en route towards the 2950 level and 3000 big figure. Conversely, support can be seen near the 2850 and 2800 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2883.5
Today Daily Change 39.25
Today Daily Change % 1.38
Today daily open 2844.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2833.96
Daily SMA50 2725.99
Daily SMA100 3004.52
Daily SMA200 3006.08
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2896.25
Previous Daily Low 2842.5
Previous Weekly High 2974
Previous Weekly Low 2822.25
Previous Monthly High 2974
Previous Monthly Low 2436.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2863.03
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2875.72
Daily Pivot Point S1 2825.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 2807.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 2772
Daily Pivot Point R1 2879.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 2914.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 2933.25

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured below 1.08 amid dismal data

EUR/USD pressured below 1.08 amid dismal data

EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, the lowest in nearly two weeks. German industrial output plunged by 9.2% in March, worse than expected. US jobless claims topped 3 million while continuing claims are above 22 million, both worse than expected. Concerns about coronavirus persist.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD reverses gains in the aftermath of the BOE

GBP/USD reverses gains in the aftermath of the BOE

GBP/USD is trading around 1.23, off the highs, reversing gains after two BoE members voted to enhance stimulus in the bank's early morning decision. Governor Bailey foresees the economy shrinking by 14% this year and vowed he is ready to do more. 

GBP/USD News

Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Prediction Prices: Bitcoin points to $10450, awaiting the Halving

Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Prediction Prices: Bitcoin points to $10450, awaiting the Halving

Bitcoin and Ethereum confirm terminal structures in the short term. Ripple continues to show weakness, but technical details open the door to a possible rebound in the short term.

Read more

Gold: Clings to gains near 100-hour SMA, bulls eyeing a move beyond $1700 mark

Gold: Clings to gains near 100-hour SMA, bulls eyeing a move beyond $1700 mark

Gold caught some fresh bids near a support marked by over two-week-old ascending trend-line and staged a goodish intraday bounce from weekly lows set earlier this Thursday.

Gold News

WTI jumps 6% toward $26 after Saudi’s Aramco raises June pricing

WTI jumps 6% toward $26 after Saudi’s Aramco raises June pricing

Following a phase of consolidation around 24.50 levels, WTI (June futures on Nymex) witnesses a fresh buying spree in the Thursday’s European trading, as the bulls now look to retest the monthly highs of 26.08.  

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures