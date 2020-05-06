S&P 500 Price Analysis: US stocks parked below the 2900 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The bull-run from mid-March remains intact.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 2900 resistance.
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
After the S&P 500 Index gapped down on Monday it found some support near the 2800 figure. This market is still printing higher highs and lows suggesting that the bullish recovery from mid-march remains intact. Bulls will be looking for a daily close above the 2900 level en route towards the 2950 level and 3000 big figure. On the flip side, support can emerge near 2850 and the 2800 figure. 
 

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2870.5
Today Daily Change 1.00
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 2869.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2829.16
Daily SMA50 2731.13
Daily SMA100 3007.97
Daily SMA200 3006.93
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2898.5
Previous Daily Low 2841.75
Previous Weekly High 2974
Previous Weekly Low 2822.25
Previous Monthly High 2974
Previous Monthly Low 2436.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2876.82
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2863.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 2841.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 2813.17
Daily Pivot Point S3 2784.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 2898.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 2926.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 2954.83

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.08 as ADP shows over 20 million jobs lost

EUR/USD battles 1.08 as ADP shows over 20 million jobs lost

EUR/USD is battling to hold onto 1.08 amid poor eurozone Services PMIs and German Factory Orders. The greenback is gaining ground as the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls report showed a loss of over 20 million jobs.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD dives below 1.24 ahead of UK lockdown decision

GBP/USD dives below 1.24 ahead of UK lockdown decision

GBP/USD has fallen below 1.24. The UK is set to decide on the next lockdown steps amid improving statistics and pressure from business to reopen. The dollar is advancing amid fears for the global economy. UK Construction PMI crashed to 8.2 points.

GBP/USD News

XRP loses dominance, threatening its current status

XRP loses dominance, threatening its current status

The fight for market dominance continues between the two crypto market leaders. BTC and Ether are still fighting for a market share that may end up penalizing both of them, as far as their valuation in fiat currency is concerned.

Read more

Gold trades with modest losses around $1700 level, downside seems limited

Gold trades with modest losses around $1700 level, downside seems limited

Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the mid-European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1700 mark.

Gold News

Oil: WTI drops below $25 ahead of EIA data

Oil: WTI drops below $25 ahead of EIA data

After posting decisive gains on Monday and Tuesday, crude oil prices came under strong pressure on Wednesday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures