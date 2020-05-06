S&P 500 Price Analysis: US stocks parked below the 2900 resistance

After the S&P 500 Index gapped down on Monday it found some support near the 2800 figure. This market is still printing higher highs and lows suggesting that the bullish recovery from mid-march remains intact. Bulls will be looking for a daily close above the 2900 level en route towards the 2950 level and 3000 big figure. On the flip side, support can emerge near 2850 and the 2800 figure.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.