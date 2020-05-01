S&P 500 Price Analysis: US stocks on track to end the week below the 2850 level

The S&P 500 Index is pulling back down for the second consecutive day after the bullish run almost hit the 3000 round figure. Bulls failed to step in near the 2850 support and instead the market decided to slash through the level. The pullback down can extend further with market participants eyeing the 2800 figure as a potential support level followed by 2730. On the flip side, in the near-term, the 2850 level can become resistance.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.