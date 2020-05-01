S&P 500 Price Analysis: US stocks on track to end the week below the 2850 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The bullish recovery on the S&P 500 is taking a breather. 
  • S&P 500 is breaking below the 2850 support level. 
 
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
The S&P 500 Index is pulling back down for the second consecutive day after the bullish run almost hit the 3000 round figure. Bulls failed to step in near the 2850 support and instead the market decided to slash through the level. The pullback down can extend further with market participants eyeing the 2800 figure as a potential support level followed by 2730. On the flip side, in the near-term, the 2850 level can become resistance. 
   

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2825.25
Today Daily Change -67.50
Today Daily Change % -2.33
Today daily open 2892.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2792.39
Daily SMA50 2754.6
Daily SMA100 3017.99
Daily SMA200 3009.5
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2974
Previous Daily Low 2888.5
Previous Weekly High 2883
Previous Weekly Low 2726.5
Previous Monthly High 2974
Previous Monthly Low 2436.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2921.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2941.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 2862.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 2832.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 2777.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 2948.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 3003.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 3033.83

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tops 1.10 after mixed ISM figures

EUR/USD tops 1.10 after mixed ISM figures

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, the highest since early April. Worries about the eurozone economy and lack of action from the ECB are ignored. US ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to 41.5 but beat expectations. The employment component crashed below 30. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.2550 amid Johnson's optimism

GBP/USD trades around 1.2550 amid Johnson's optimism

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, stable, as UK PM Johnson declared that the coronavirus peak has passed. Speculation about the UK lockdown and US data are in play.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Warnings from tech and Trump dampen mood, boost dollar, US data, lockdowns eyed

Forex Today: Warnings from tech and Trump dampen mood, boost dollar, US data, lockdowns eyed

The market mood has worsened amid fears of further US-Sino decoupling and fears about companies' earnings. Stocks are down the dollar is on the rise, especially against commodity currencies...

Read more

Gold: Weekly and 4-hour chart analysis shows there could be slightly more pain to come

Gold: Weekly and 4-hour chart analysis shows there could be slightly more pain to come

Gold is trading 74% higher on Friday but is have a bearish weekly close.The 4-hour and weekly charts both have bearish downside targets that could be met.

Gold News

WTI rebound capped below $22.00 a barrel

WTI rebound capped below $22.00 a barrel

The recent WTI bounce is stalling below the 22.05 resistance and the 100/200 SMAs on the four chart. Since the oil market remains in a strong bear trend it remains to be seen if the above-mentioned barrier can be overcome. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures