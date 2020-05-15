S&P 500 Price Analysis: US stocks on track to end the week above the 2800 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • S&P 500 bullish recovery from mid-March remains intact.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 2900 resistance.
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
Following the February-March crash, the S&P 500 has been recovering sharply. The market consolidates the advance and bounces from the 2800 level while trading above the 50 SMA on the daily chart. Bulls stay in full control of the S&P 500 with the idea of regaining the 2900 resistance en route towards the 2950 level and the 3000 round figure near the 100 and 200 SMAs. On the flip side, support can be seen near 2855 and 2800 levels.
  

Additional key levels

 

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2828.25
Today Daily Change -27.00
Today Daily Change % -0.95
Today daily open 2855.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2856.91
Daily SMA50 2708.92
Daily SMA100 2984.41
Daily SMA200 3005.32
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2861.25
Previous Daily Low 2768
Previous Weekly High 2941.5
Previous Weekly Low 2781.25
Previous Monthly High 2974
Previous Monthly Low 2436.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2825.63
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2803.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 2795.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 2734.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 2701.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 2888.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 2921.42
Daily Pivot Point R3 2981.58

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

