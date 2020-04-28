S&P 500 Price Analysis: US stocks move higher and challenge 2900 resistance

By Flavio Tosti
  • S&P 500 index bounce from 2020 lows stays intact.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 2900 resistance on a daily closing basis. 
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
The S&P 500 is attempting to break the 2900 resistance on an intraday basis. A daily close above the level can be open the door to more gains towards the 3000 and 3130 levels in the medium-term. Support can be seen near the 2850 and 2800 price levels. 
 
 

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2902
Today Daily Change 25.75
Today Daily Change % 0.90
Today daily open 2876.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2734.41
Daily SMA50 2782.54
Daily SMA100 3024.84
Daily SMA200 3010.87
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2889.25
Previous Daily Low 2826.75
Previous Weekly High 2883
Previous Weekly Low 2726.5
Previous Monthly High 3137
Previous Monthly Low 2188.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2865.38
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2850.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 2838.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 2801.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 2776.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 2901.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 2926.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 2963.92

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

