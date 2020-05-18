S&P 500 Price Analysis: US Stocks en route to the 3000 mark

By Flavio Tosti
  • S&P 500 bullish recovery from mid-March stays intact.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 2950 resistance.
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
After the February-March crash, the S&P 500 has been regaining bullish steam. The market is consolidating the sharp advance as it is trading just below the 2950 resistance while trading above the 50 SMA on the daily chart. Buyers stay in full control of the S&P 500 with the idea of regaining the 2950 level en route towards the 3000 round figure near the 100 and 200 SMAs. Conversely, support can be seen near 2900 and 2855 levels.
  

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2939.75
Today Daily Change 77.75
Today Daily Change % 2.72
Today daily open 2862
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2856.18
Daily SMA50 2706.88
Daily SMA100 2980.69
Daily SMA200 3004.93
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2870.75
Previous Daily Low 2817.25
Previous Weekly High 2955.5
Previous Weekly Low 2768
Previous Monthly High 2974
Previous Monthly Low 2436.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2850.31
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2837.69
Daily Pivot Point S1 2829.25
Daily Pivot Point S2 2796.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 2775.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 2882.75
Daily Pivot Point R2 2903.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 2936.25

 

 

