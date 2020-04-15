S&P 500 Price Analysis: US stocks dip, bullish recovery stays intact

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • S&P 500 index is trading off one-month highs, just below the 2800 level.
  • The bullish recovery stays intact and can extend to the 2900 and 3000 figures.   
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
The S&P 500 is pulling back modestly on Wednesday, however, the bullish recovery remains intact as the market is still printing higher highs and higher lows. A daily close above the 2800 level can introduce scope to the 2900 and 3000 price levels. On the flip side, support should emerge near 24700 and 2630 levels. 
 
 

Additional key levels 

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2772.75
Today Daily Change -80.25
Today Daily Change % -2.81
Today daily open 2853
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2568.12
Daily SMA50 2880.48
Daily SMA100 3053.02
Daily SMA200 3018.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2853
Previous Daily Low 2762
Previous Weekly High 2818
Previous Weekly Low 2550.5
Previous Monthly High 3137
Previous Monthly Low 2188.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2818.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2796.76
Daily Pivot Point S1 2792.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 2731.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 2701.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 2883.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 2913.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 2974.33

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

