S&P 500 Price Analysis: US stocks bounce from session lows, trade above 2800 mark

By Flavio Tosti
  • The bullish recovery on the S&P 500 Index remains intact.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 2850 resistance.
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 

The S&P 500 Index gapped down on Monday but then found support near the 2800 mark and the index is currently rebounding from the session lows. The market is still making higher highs and lows suggesting that the bullish recovery from mid-march remains intact. Bulls will be looking for a breakout above the 2850 level en route towards the 2900 figure and 2950 resistance. On the flip side, support is expected near 2800 and 2730/2700 price zone.   
 
 

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2827
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 2827
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2809.04
Daily SMA50 2744.36
Daily SMA100 3014.56
Daily SMA200 3008.62
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2889.75
Previous Daily Low 2822.25
Previous Weekly High 2974
Previous Weekly Low 2822.25
Previous Monthly High 2974
Previous Monthly Low 2436.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2848.04
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2863.96
Daily Pivot Point S1 2802.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 2778.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 2735.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 2870.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 2913.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 2937.92

 

 

