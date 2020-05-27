S&P 500 Price Analysis: US stocks battling with the 3000 mark

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The bullish recovery sends the S&P 500 in 2.5-month highs. 
  • The S&P 500 is starting the New York session battling with the 3000 level.

 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
After the February-March collapse, the S&P 500 is recovering a great part of the lost ground. The market is trading in 2.5-month highs above its main SMA on the daily chart. The index is battling with the critical 3000 mark. A daily close above the mentioned level could see an advance to the 3075/3100 price zone in the medium-term. On the flip side, support can be seen near the 2960 and 2900 levels initially.
  
 

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3015.25
Today Daily Change 16.00
Today Daily Change % 0.53
Today daily open 2999.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2906.56
Daily SMA50 2754.44
Daily SMA100 2961.51
Daily SMA200 3007.45
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3024.25
Previous Daily Low 2986.75
Previous Weekly High 2982.5
Previous Weekly Low 2874.5
Previous Monthly High 2974
Previous Monthly Low 2436.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3009.92
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3001.08
Daily Pivot Point S1 2982.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 2965.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 2945.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 3020.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 3040.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 3057.58

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from 1.10 amid dollar strength, EU fund hopes

EUR/USD retreats from 1.10 amid dollar strength, EU fund hopes

EUR/USD is retreating from 1.10 as the dollar gains strength due to a mix of Sino-American tensions and Brexit concerns. Earlier, the euro jumped after the EU Commission published an ambitious fiscal plan.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.2250 amid Brexit setback

GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.2250 amid Brexit setback

GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2250, driven by the UK's repeated refusal to extend the Brexit transition period. Sino-American tensions and an upcoming op-ed by BOE Governor Bailey ar in play.

GBP/USD News

Altcoin offensive for market share

Altcoin offensive for market share

Ethereum could be supported by XRP in its war for dominance against Bitcoin. Ripple has been losing market share since 2017 and has a new opportunity for a change of scenery. Main indicators show a high probability that the price will slide down in the next few days.

Read more

Gold slips below $1700 mark, over 2-week low

Gold slips below $1700 mark, over 2-week low

Gold dropped to fresh two-week lows in the last hour, with bears now looking to extend the downward trajectory further below the $1700 mark. A combination of factors kept a lid on the commodity's early attempted recovery move...

Gold News

WTI attempts a bounce above $34 mark ahead of API data

WTI attempts a bounce above $34 mark ahead of API data

WTI (July futures on Nymex) witnessed a quick bounce from daily lows of 33.52 and regained the 34 handle in the last hour, now consolidating above the latter.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures