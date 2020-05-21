S&P 500 Price Analysis: US stocks approaching the 3000.00 figure

By Flavio Tosti
  • S&P 500 bullish recovery from mid-March stays intact.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 3000.00 mark.
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
After the February-March crash, the S&P 500 has been gathering bullish momentum. The market is testing the May’s highs and the 100 SMA on the daily chart. As buyers remain firmly in control a run to the 3000.00 round number should be on the cards. Further advances above the mentioned level can see the S&P 500 approaching the 3075/3100 price zone. On the flip side, support can be seen near the 2950 and 2900 levels.
  
 

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2968.75
Today Daily Change -7.75
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 2976.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2880.59
Daily SMA50 2717.46
Daily SMA100 2972.29
Daily SMA200 3005.49
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2979.75
Previous Daily Low 2930.25
Previous Weekly High 2955.5
Previous Weekly Low 2768
Previous Monthly High 2974
Previous Monthly Low 2436.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2960.84
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2949.16
Daily Pivot Point S1 2944.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 2912.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 2895.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 2994.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 3011.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 3043.58

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

