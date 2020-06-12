S&P 500 Price Analysis: Two cushions can help it stabilize after the sell-off – Confluence Detector

The S&P 500 Index suffered a massive sell-off on Thursday, tumbling by the most since March amid coronavirus fears in Houston and across the US. Pessimism about the Fed is also in play. Can stocks stabilize? Some technical support is seen.

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that the S&P 500 Index has some support around 3,056, which is the convergence of the Simple Moving Average 50-15m, the SMA 5-15m, and the Bolinger Band one-day Middle.

It is followed by another cushion at 3,042, which is the meeting point of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day and the previous 1h-low.

Looking up, weak resistance awaits at 3,049, which is the previous 4h-high.

The upside target is 3,065, where the Simple Moving Average 100-4h hits the price.

Here is how it looks on the tool:

