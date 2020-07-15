S&P 500 Price Analysis: The S&P 500 is very close to taking out a major level

- The S&P 500 is trading 1.58% higher on Wednesday.
- The key resistance level is at 3,233.25.
S&P 500 4-hour chart
The S&P 500 is at a critical level on Thursday and could break to a level not seen since 25th February. The price printed above the key resistance but did not manage to sustain the bullish momentum. This could take the index back to a level when it really started falling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Looking closer at the chart, there are some support levels on the downside at the purple trendlines and the black horizontal line near 3,167.50. The indicators are understandably bullish at the moment the Relative Strength Index is above 50 but has just moved away from the overbought area. This means there is still some more space for an upside move. The MACD signal lines are above the zero level and the histogram is also green.
Looking at the higher timeframe there is a gap that could be a resistance zone at 3,328.45. This was a gap from one of the weekends where the coronavirus news really took its toll around 21st February. Beyond that, we could be back at the all-time highs of 3,353.92. In terms of outperformers, the travel companies are at the top of the leaderboard. Royal Caribean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Lines (NYSE:NCLH) are both above 15%.
Additional levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3219.75
|Today Daily Change
|47.50
|Today Daily Change %
|1.50
|Today daily open
|3172.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3121.42
|Daily SMA50
|3054.62
|Daily SMA100
|2892.88
|Daily SMA200
|3036.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3178.5
|Previous Daily Low
|3129.25
|Previous Weekly High
|3184.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|3115
|Previous Monthly High
|3233.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|2936.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3148.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3159.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3141.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3110.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3092.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3190.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3209.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3240
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.