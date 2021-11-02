S&P 500 Price Analysis: Reaches a new all-time high around 4,635.30 ahead of the Fed meeting

- The S&P 500 advances 0.34% during the New York session amid risk-on market sentiment.
- S&P 500 Sectorwise: Lifted by real-estate, health, and technology, while energy is the laggard.
- S&P 500: In case of a correction lower, 4,550 is the first support, followed by 4,400.
The S&P 500 extends its rally during the New York session, up some 0.34%, sitting at 4,631.60 at the time of writing. Market sentiment throughout the North American session has improved, portrayed by US stock indices rising. The heavy-tech Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial climb 0.19% and 0.39%, respectively.
Sectorwise in the S&P 500, the winners are real-estate up 1.04%, health rising 0.85%, and technology gaining 0.77%. Contrarily, the main loser is energy, falling 1.05%.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, which measures the buck’s performance against a basket of six currencies, advances 0.23%, sits at 94.08, while the US T-bond 10-year benchmark note falls three basis points, down to 1.544%, ahead of the FOMC meeting.
S&P 500 Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The S&P 500 daily chart shows the index has a strong upward bias, approaching the top of an ascending channel that has capped any upside moves, keeping a steady trend in the index. The daily moving averages (DMA’s) are located below the price action, with a rising slope, confirming the uptrend.
However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, is at 71 in overbought levels, indicating the S&P 500 could be headed towards a correction.
In the case of that outcome, the first support level would be 4,550. However, if the index corrects 5%, as the dip from mid-September to mid-October of 2021, the 4,400 area would be the next support.
SP 500 TECHNICAL SUPPORT/RESISTANCE
|Overview
|Today last price
|4631.6
|Today Daily Change
|16.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|4615.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4481.34
|Daily SMA50
|4464.83
|Daily SMA100
|4412.13
|Daily SMA200
|4221.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4627
|Previous Daily Low
|4594.5
|Previous Weekly High
|4608.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|4531.2
|Previous Monthly High
|4608.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|4270.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4614.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4606.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4597.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4579.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4565.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4630.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4644.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4662.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
