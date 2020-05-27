S&P 500 Price Analysis: Pushing against the 3000 level on hopes of economic recovery

- The S&P 500 index remains moving at 2, 1/2 month highs near the 3000 psychological level.
- Concerns about Trump's response to China have dampened market mood on Wednesday
The S&P 500 Index has retrieved the whole coronavirus slump to reach levels beyond 3000 for the first time since early March. Investor’s optimism about a quick economic recovery as the main economies lift their restrictions and the progress towards a COVID 19 vaccine have been buoying investors’ sentiment to push equities higher.
The S&P index, however, has failed to confirm above the psychological 3000 level and is pulling back on Wednesday as risk appetite faltered after US President Trump announced a strong response to China’s security bill in Hong Kong.
On the upside, above the 3000 level, bulls might gain confidence to aim towards 3075 and 3115. On the downside, immediate support lies at 2960 with next potential support levels at 2900 and 2852.
S&P 500 daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.10 amid dollar strength, EU fund hopes
EUR/USD is retreating from 1.10 as the dollar gains strength due to a mix of Sino-American tensions and Brexit concerns. Earlier, the euro jumped after the EU Commission published an ambitious fiscal plan.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.2250 amid Brexit setback
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2250, driven by the UK's repeated refusal to extend the Brexit transition period. Sino-American tensions and an upcoming op-ed by BOE Governor Bailey ar in play.
Altcoin offensive for market share
Ethereum could be supported by XRP in its war for dominance against Bitcoin. Ripple has been losing market share since 2017 and has a new opportunity for a change of scenery. Main indicators show a high probability that the price will slide down in the next few days.
Gold slips below $1700 mark, over 2-week low
Gold dropped to fresh two-week lows in the last hour, with bears now looking to extend the downward trajectory further below the $1700 mark. A combination of factors kept a lid on the commodity's early attempted recovery move...
WTI tumbles more than 5% toward $32.00
WTI (July futures on Nymex) broke to the downside and lost 4% in a few minutes, falling to $32.10, the lowest level since last Friday. The price is losing almost $2.