S&P 500 Price Analysis: Level to watch as China encourages bull market – Confluence Detector

The S&P 500 Index is on the rise as Chinese authorities have been encouraging a bull market and despite the increase in US coronavirus cases. After a long weekend, stocks are set to kick off the week on a positive note. How is it positioned on the charts?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that the S&P 500 Index faces initial resistance at around 3,128, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the previous 4h-high, and the Simple Moving Average 10-1h.

The upside target is 3,166, which is the meeting point of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month, the Fibonacci 161.8% one-day high, and the previous weekly high.

Support is at 3,120, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month and the Bollinger Band 15min-Lower.

Further down, the next cushion is around 3,102, which is where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week and the SMA 5-one-day converge.

Here is how it looks on the tool:

