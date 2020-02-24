S&P 500 Price Analysis: Index crashing, on track to worst daily decline since August 2019

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P 500 is trading down sharply as it is on track to record its worst daily decline since August 2019.
  • Bears are eying the 2020 low near the 3200 figure. 
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
The S&P 500 Index is trading is having a strong retracement down below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). Bulls want to keep the uptrend going and defend the 2020 low and the 3200 big figure. However, failure to do so could see the bears extending the down move towards 3100 and the 3000 figure. On the flip side, a bullish recovery could find resistance near the 3300 and 3350 levels.   
 

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3338.75
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 3338.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3329.75
Daily SMA50 3284.76
Daily SMA100 3174.43
Daily SMA200 3051.17
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3364.25
Previous Daily Low 3328.75
Previous Weekly High 3395.25
Previous Weekly Low 3328.75
Previous Monthly High 3338.5
Previous Monthly Low 3190.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3342.31
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3350.69
Daily Pivot Point S1 3323.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 3308.42
Daily Pivot Point S3 3288.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 3359.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 3379.42
Daily Pivot Point R3 3394.58

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

