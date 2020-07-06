S&P 500 Price Analysis: If the S&P breaks through the 3,155.75 support it could spell trouble

- The S&P gapped higher on Monday and trades 1.54% higher on the session.
- The price has broken through an important resistance but will it hold.
S&P 500 4-hour chart
Looking at the S&P 500 chart below its clear to see stocks are moving in the right direction. Risk sentiment has been improving recently despite the growing coronavirus case count in the US. The rise in the PMI numbers out of the US initially boosted the risk sentiment in the markets but traders will need to think about how much stimulus the Fed will continue to add if the numbers keep improving. The markets seem to have become used to the additional liquidity but if there is to be a "v-shape" recovery will the Fed still continue to flood the market with cash.
Looking at the chart, the price has broken through both the red resistance zone and black trendline. The price traditionally moves in waves and now it will be interesting to see if the red line at 3,155.75 holds. Beyond that, if the support level does break the price could move back the trendline again for a retest or even back to fill the price gap at 3,128.25. On the upside, bulls will be looking to target the high on the chart of 3,233.25.
Both of the technical indicators are looking positive. The MACD histogram is green and the signal lines are above the mid-point. The Relative Strength Index is in a positive overbought zone but this could indicate a small pullback is on the cards.
Additional levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3172.5
|Today Daily Change
|46.75
|Today Daily Change %
|1.50
|Today daily open
|3125.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3104.65
|Daily SMA50
|3013.2
|Daily SMA100
|2902.98
|Daily SMA200
|3027.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3147
|Previous Daily Low
|3115.75
|Previous Weekly High
|3165
|Previous Weekly Low
|2999.75
|Previous Monthly High
|3233.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|2936.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3127.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3135.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3112
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3098.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3080.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3143.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3160.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3174.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured as German data disappoints, market optimism fades
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13, off the highs. German industrial output rose by only 7.8% in May, below expectations. Optimism about China's recovery faded and US coronavirus cases remain worrying.
AUD/USD falls to 0.6950 as Melbourne put under lockdown
AUD/USD is retreating to around 0.6950 after Melbourne was put under a strict six-week lockdown following an outbreak of COVID-19. The RBA left rates unchanged as expected.
Gold: Bullish bias intact while above critical $1777 support
Gold consolidated the recent bullish momentum and remained within a striking distance of the seven-year highs of $1789.28 reached last week. The bulls seemed undeterred by the risk-on rally in the global stocks amid underlying COVID concerns. A test of $1800 mark on the cards?
GBP/USD battles 1.25 amid speculation about UK fiscal stimulus
GBP/USD is trading just under 1.25 ahead of UK Chancellor Sunak's appearance in parliament, amid speculation about fiscal stimulus. Concerns about Brexit and US coronavirus are in play.
WTI eases from two-week top ahead of API stockpile data
WTI stays depressed while extending pullback from $40.83. Coronavirus woes battle economic optimism in China, US summer driving demand slows. Saudi Arabia hikes selling price, another explosion reported in Tehran. API data, risk catalysts will be in the spotlight.