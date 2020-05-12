S&P 500 Price Analysis: Bullish correction remains in place, trades above 2900 mark

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P 500 bullish correction from mid-March remains intact.
  • S&P 500 found support near the 2900 level.
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
The S&P 500 is trading in a strong bullish recovery after the sharp February-March crash. The market is consolidating the advance while above the 2900 mark and the 50 SMA on the daily chart. Bulls remain firmly in control as the S&P 500 is making higher highs and lows. Bulls will be looking to extend gains above the 2950 resistance en route towards the 3000 round figure near the 100 and 200 SMAs. On the flip side, support is expected to emerge near the 2900 and 2855 levels.
  

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2914.25
Today Daily Change -12.75
Today Daily Change % -0.44
Today daily open 2927
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2853.91
Daily SMA50 2720.88
Daily SMA100 2995.86
Daily SMA200 3005.59
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2955.5
Previous Daily Low 2898.5
Previous Weekly High 2941.5
Previous Weekly Low 2781.25
Previous Monthly High 2974
Previous Monthly Low 2436.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2920.27
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2933.73
Daily Pivot Point S1 2898.5
Daily Pivot Point S2 2870
Daily Pivot Point S3 2841.5
Daily Pivot Point R1 2955.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 2984
Daily Pivot Point R3 3012.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

