S&P 500 posts modest daily gains above 3,800

Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed on Wednesday.

Financial stocks turn south as US Treasury bond yields push lower.

S&P 500 Utilities Index is up more than 1%.

Major equity indexes are trading mixed on Thursday amid a lack of significant fundamental drivers. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.06% on the day at 31,050, the S&P 500 Index was up 0.2% at 3,808 and the Nasdaq Composite was rising 0.75% at 12,992.

Pressured by the falling US Treasury bond yields, the S&P 500 Financials Index is down 0.52% on the day. On the other hand, rate-sensitive sectors, the Utilities Index and the Real Estate Index, both gain around 1% as the best performing major sectors.

Later in the day, the US Federal Reserve's Beige Book will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

