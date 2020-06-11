S&P 500 plunges to 3,100, down more than 2.5%

S&P 500 opened deep in the negative territory.

Intense flight to safety is weighing on US stocks on Thursday.

Energy shares fall sharply on plummeting crude oil prices.

Major equity indexes in the United States opened deep in the negative territory on Thursday with fears over a second wave of coronavirus triggering an intense flight to safety. Reflecting the risk-off environment, the CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, was up 16.25% on the day at 32.95, the highest level in nearly a month.

Energy and financial shares plunge on Thursday

As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was down 2.7% on the day at 3,110 points, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite were losing 2.9% and 2.3%, respectively.

Among the 11-major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is down 6% on the day as the top-decliner pressured by a 6.3% loss in West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices. Meanwhile, the Financials Index and the Industrials Index are both losing more than 4%. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is falling nearly 8% on Thursday to weigh on financial shares.