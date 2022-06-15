- US stocks are climbing ahead of the Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions, expected to hike 75 bps.
- The Nasdaq Composite leads the pack, followed by the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones.
- The US Dollar Index falls, weighed by the drop of US Treasury yields.
US equities recovered some ground after a string of five days of losses and are gaining between 1.05% and 1.54% on Wednesday as investors expect the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, with the majority of estimates around a 75 bps rate hike.
Risk appetite increased, but for how long?
The S&P 500 is rising 1.12% currently at 3,776.07, followed closely by the heavy-tech Nasdaq Composite, jumping 1.31% at 11459.56. At the bottom of the pile is the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is up by 0.95% sitting at 30,654.16
US Retail Sales recorded their first drop in five months, decreasing 0.3% MoM; excluding autos and gas, uptick by 0.1%. It’s worth noting that April’s figures were revised down but stayed positive. Meanwhile, comparing numbers on an annual basis, Retail Sales jumped to 8.1%, higher than April’s 7.8%.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index retreats from the fresh 20-year high and sits around 105.318, down 0.15%. US Treasury yields remain elevated but tumbled. The US 10-year note yields 3.398%, down eight basis points.
The market sentiment is positive but remains fragile. While Wall Street adjusted their forecasts to 75 bps, some voices suggest the Fed would need to move by 1% so that they can restore the central bank’s “credibility.” However, a move of that size would turn the mood sour, and equities could continue sliding.
In terms of sector specifics, the leading gainers are Consumer Discretionary, up 1.75%, followed by Real Estate and Technology, each recording gains of 1.34% and 1.27%, respectively. The main losers are Energy, Materials, and Consumer Staples, losing 1.45%, 0.05%, and 0.01% each.
In the commodities complex, the US crude oil benchmark, WTI, is losing 0.94%, trading at $117.90 BPD, while precious metals like gold (XAU/USD) is gaining 0.70%, exchanging hands at $1820.86 a troy ounce, as US Treasury yields, fall ahead of the FOMC’s decision.
S&P 500 Daily Chart
Key Technical Levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3762
|Today Daily Change
|35.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.94
|Today daily open
|3736.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4015.78
|Daily SMA50
|4154.16
|Daily SMA100
|4284.65
|Daily SMA200
|4430.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3803.45
|Previous Daily Low
|3704.59
|Previous Weekly High
|4167.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|3897.53
|Previous Monthly High
|4305.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|3809.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3742.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3765.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3692.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3649.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3594.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3791.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3847.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3890.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plummets below 1.0400 as focus shifts to Fed
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and retreated toward 1.0380 after the ECB announced that it will apply flexibility in PEPP reinvestments. Tension mounts ahead of the Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement, expected to shock markets. Wall Street holds on to intraday gains but retreats from highs.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2100, clings to strong daily gains
GBP/USD has declined below 1.2100 amid a modest recovery witnessed in the greenback in the early American session. Nevertheless, the risk-positive market environment ahead of the Fed event helps the pair cling to strong daily gains.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, holds near $1,820
Gold has lost its recovery momentum in the second half of the day and retreated to $1,820 from the daily high it set at $1,836. Ahead of the Fed's policy decisions, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2%, helping XAU/USD stay in positive territory.
What is happening to influencers that promoted projects like Shiba Inu
Influencers that target financial investors, popularly known as “finfleuncers”, now risk five years of jail time if they break laws on financial advice in Australia. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission says that influencers may need a license to give advice on investments.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!