S&P 500 opens sharply higher after testing 3,000 on Thursday

- S&P 500 opens in the positive territory following a three-day slump.
- CBOE Volatility Index drops nearly 10% on Friday.
- Energy shares rebound sharply on rising crude oil prices.
After closing the last three days in the negative territory and suffering heavy losses on renewed fears over a second coronavirus wave, Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply on Friday.
Risk flows return
As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 2.8% on the day at 3,085 points, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was gaining 3.25% at 25,945 points and the Nasdaq Composite was rising 2.75% at 9,756 points. Reflecting the recovering risk sentiment, the CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, is down nearly 10% after the opening bell.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index, which was the worst performer during the selloff, is up 4.9% in the early trade. A 2% increase in US crude oil futures prices seems to be providing a boost to the energy shares. Among the other top-gainers, the Materials Index, the Industrials Index and the Financials Index are all rising around 3.7%.
At the top of the hour, the University of Michigan will release its preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index data for June.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.13 amid an improving market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.13, as stocks attempt a recovery after Thursday's sell-off. The dollar remains stable. Fears of a second US coronavirus wave and Fed pessimism still loom. US consumer sentiment marginally beat with 78.9 points.
GBP/USD tops 1.26, shrugging off weak UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26, as markets are trying to stabilize from the sell-off triggered by fears of a new wave of coronavirus in the US and Fed pessimism. UK GDP plunged by 20.4% in April, worse than expected.
Crypto scary movie on the panel
At the same time that the bears on Wall Street showed their ability to break the irrational euphoria, some selling appeared in a crypto market that had already been pointing to a rapid fall for days, allowing it to emerge from the lethargy in which it was.
Gold: Steadily climbs to $1740 level, closer to overnight swing highs
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Friday. The uptick reinforced the $1722-20 pivotal support and assisted the commodity to reverse the previous day's modest losses. The intraday positive move seemed rather unaffected by a solid rebound in the global equity markets.
WTI: 21/100-day SMA confluence battles with sellers below $36.00
WTI repeatedly pulls back from $36.00, prints two-day losing streak in Asia. Sustained trading below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, first bearish MACD signal in six weeks favor the sellers. Bulls seek a clear break above $40.00 for fresh entries.