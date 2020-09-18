S&P 500 opens modestly lower, energy shares continue to underperform

Wall Street's main indexes extend slide after closing in the red on Thursday.

All major sectors of the S&P 500 trade in the negative territory.

Energy shares continue to suffer losses despite crude oil's strong performance this week.

Major equity indexes in the US started the day in the negative territory on Friday as investors struggle to find a reason to return to risk-sensitive assets. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was down 0.3% on the day at 3,347, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was losing 0.45% at 27,780 and the Nasdaq Composite was falling 0.12% at 10,897.

All major sectors of the S&P 500 trade in the negative territory after the opening bell. The risk-sensitive Energy Index is down 1.5% despite a more-than-10% weekly gain witnessed in the price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI).

Among the S&P 500-listed companies, Aptiv PLC (APTV: NYSE) is up more than 6% on the day as the biggest daily percentage gainer.

The only data featured in the US economic docket will be the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index.

S&P 500 chart (daily)