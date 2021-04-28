S&P 500 opens little changed below 4,200, tech stocks underperform

Wall Street's main indexes struggle to find direction.

S&P 500 Technology Index is down 0.8% after the opening bell.

Energy stocks post strong gains supported by rising crude oil prices.

Major equity indexes opened near Tuesday's closing levels as investors remain on the sidelines ahead of the FOMC meeting and key macroeconomic data releases. As of writing, the S&P 500 was flat on the day at 4,187, the Nasdaq Composite was losing 0.3% at 13,915 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.35% at 33,855.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is up 2% after the opening bell on the back of rising crude oil prices. Currently, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is trading at $63.75, rising 1.2% on a daily basis. Moreover, the Fİnancials Index is gaining 0.5% as US Treasury bond yields continue to push higher.

On the other hand, the Technology Index is falling 0.8% as the worst-performing major sector in the early trade.

S&P 500 chart (daily)