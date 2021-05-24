S&P 500 opens decisively higher, closes in on 4,200

Wall Street's main indexes started the new week on a firm footing.

Technology shares post strong gains after the opening bell.

All major sectors trade in the positive territory.

Major equity indexes in the US opened decisively higher on Monday as market mood continues to improve. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.45% on the day at 34,355, the S&P 500 was rising 0.64% at 4,183 and the Nasdaq Composite was gaining 1.05% at 13,555.

Reflecting the risk-positive environment, the Technology Index is up 1.3% and the Communication Services Index is rising 0.9%. Additionally, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, is down nearly 3%.

All major sectors of the S&P 500 edge higher after the opening bell but the Energy Index seems to be underperforming as it only rises 0.1%.

The only data from the US showed on Monday that the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index declined to 0.24 in May from 1.71 in April but this reading failed to trigger a meaningful market reaction.

S&P 500 chart (daily)