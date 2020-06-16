S&P 500 opens 2.7% higher on upbeat data, surges above 3,100

Wall Street's main indexes post strong gains on Tuesday.

Upbeat Retail Sales data from the US boost risk sentiment.

CBOE Volatility Index drops nearly 5% in early trade.

Major equity indexes in the US opened sharply higher on Tuesday with the upbeat US data fueling the risk rally. As of writing, the S&P 500, which was up 2.7% at the opening bell, was gaining 2.55% on the day at 3,144 points. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite were up 2.77% and 2.07%, respectively.

Risk-on flows dominate financial markets on Tuesday

Mirroring the upbeat market mood, the CBOE Volatility Index is down nearly 5% on the day at 32.8 points.

Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Census Bureau revealed that Retail Sales in May increased at a record monthly pace of 17.7%. Additionally, Industrial Production expanded by 1.4% after contracting by 12.5% in April.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Industrial Index is up 4% as the top performer and the Consumer Discretionary and the Consumer Staples indexes are both gaining around 2%.