Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Monday.

All major sectors of the S&P 500 trade in the positive territory.

Major equity indexes in the US started the last week of 2020 on a firm footing with the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 both hitting new record highs. In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases, the market mood remains upbeat after US President Donald Trump signed the coronavirus aid bill into law late Sunday.

As of writing, the S&P 500 was up 0.72% on the day at 3,731, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was gaining 0.6% at 30,372 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was advancing 0.8% at 12,807.

All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 trade in the positive territory after the opening bell with the Technology Index rising nearly 1% as the best performer. On the other hand, the defensive Real Estate Index is up only 0.2%.

S&P 500 chart (daily)