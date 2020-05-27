S&P 500: No supports of note broken – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 outlook stays seen critically balanced with the market still below its 200-day average at 3000 on a closing basis, but with no supports of note broken. A close above 3000 and then break above 3024 remains needed to suggest the top here is incorrect, analysts at Credit Suisse brief.
Key quotes
“A close above 3000 and then break above 3024 remains needed to suggest our toping scenario has been wrong and further gains can be seen with resistance seen at 3038 initially ahead of 3083 and then more importantly at 3136/37 – the 78.6% retracement of the Q1 collapse and March high.”
“Support is seen at 2980/78 initially, but with a move below the lower end of the price gap from yesterday at 2957/55 needed to ease the pressure off the 200-day average for a fall back to the short-term 13-day average and further gap support at 2922/14.”
EUR/USD tops 1.10 amid hopes for a large recovery fund
EUR/USD has topped 1.10 as the EU Commission proposes a €750 billion fund, with €500 billion in grants. The large package is pushing German-Italian bond yields spreads down. US-Sino tensions are eyed as well.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.23 amid political scandal, Brexit hopes
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.23, bouncing from the lows. Hopes for a Brexit deal are supporting the pound while the Cummings scandal is weighing on it. The dollar is attempting recovery.
Altcoin offensive for market share
Ethereum could be supported by XRP in its war for dominance against Bitcoin. Ripple has been losing market share since 2017 and has a new opportunity for a change of scenery. Main indicators show a high probability that the price will slide down in the next few days.
Gold trades with modest losses, holds above $1700 amid escalating US-China tensions
Gold dropped to fresh two-week lows during the early European session and was last seen trading with modest losses, just above the $1700 mark. Worsening US-China relations should help limit deeper losses.
WTI stays below $34.50, prints mild losses in Asia
WTI recedes from intraday high of $34.44. Fears of record declines in global energy investment, US dollar pullback weigh on the black gold. API data, US-China headlines can offer immediate trade guidance.