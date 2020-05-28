S&P 500 New York Price Forecast: US stocks hold above 3000 mark, bullish

  • The bullish recovery keeps the S&P 500 in 2.5-month highs. 
  • The S&P 500 is about to kick off the New York session above the 3000 key level.
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
Following the crash seen in February-March, the S&P 500 is bouncing up sharply while regaining most of the losses. The market is pushing up in 2.5-month highs above the main SMA on the daily chart. The index broke above the 3000 critical resistance which can be seen as a positive sign. As bulls remain firmly in control, the market is looking at the 3075/3100 price zone and the 3180 resistance in the medium-term. On the other hand, support can be seen near the 3000, 2960 and 2900 levels initially.
 
   

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3042.25
Today Daily Change 1.00
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 3041.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2910.24
Daily SMA50 2767.56
Daily SMA100 2959.32
Daily SMA200 3008.18
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3044
Previous Daily Low 2970.25
Previous Weekly High 2982.5
Previous Weekly Low 2874.5
Previous Monthly High 2974
Previous Monthly Low 2436.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3015.83
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2998.42
Daily Pivot Point S1 2993
Daily Pivot Point S2 2944.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 2919.25
Daily Pivot Point R1 3066.75
Daily Pivot Point R2 3092.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 3140.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

