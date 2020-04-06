S&P 500 New York Price Forecast: US stocks gap up to 2600 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • S&P 500 gaps up to the 2600 level as the week is kicking off. 
  • S&P 500 remains vulnerable below the 2600/2700 resistance zone.
 
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
The S&P 500 gaps up however the market remains vulnerable below the 2600/2700 resistance zone as the new week is kicking off. The rebound at the end of March might be categorized as a dead-cat bounce as bears could come back and drive the index to the 2300 and 2200 levels on the way down while resistance could emerge near the 2600/2700 levels. 
 

Additional key levels 

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2588
Today Daily Change 94.00
Today Daily Change % 3.77
Today daily open 2494
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2523.14
Daily SMA50 2952.64
Daily SMA100 3078.56
Daily SMA200 3026.75
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2539
Previous Daily Low 2461.25
Previous Weekly High 2645.75
Previous Weekly Low 2436.25
Previous Monthly High 3137
Previous Monthly Low 2188.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2490.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2509.3
Daily Pivot Point S1 2457.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 2420.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 2379.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 2534.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 2575.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 2612.67

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

