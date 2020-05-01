S&P 500 New York Price Forecast: US stocks finding support near 2850, bullish

- The bullish recovery is having a retracement down.
- S&P 500 is challenging the 2850 support level.
S&P 500 daily chart
Additional key levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|2851.75
|Today Daily Change
|-41.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.42
|Today daily open
|2892.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2792.39
|Daily SMA50
|2754.6
|Daily SMA100
|3017.99
|Daily SMA200
|3009.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2974
|Previous Daily Low
|2888.5
|Previous Weekly High
|2883
|Previous Weekly Low
|2726.5
|Previous Monthly High
|2974
|Previous Monthly Low
|2436.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2921.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2941.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2862.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2832.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2777.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2948.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3003.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3033.83
