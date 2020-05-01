S&P 500 New York Price Forecast: US stocks finding support near 2850, bullish

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The bullish recovery is having a retracement down. 
  • S&P 500 is challenging the 2850 support level. 
 
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
The S&P 500 is currently having a second day of pullback down after a bullish run almost reaching the 3000 round number. The index maintains a bullish bias as a rebound from the current level is likely. However, a daily close below the 2850 support can lead to a deeper pullback down towards the 2800 and potentially 2730. On the other hand, bulls will shift their attention to the 2900 resistance and 2945 if the market can gather enough steam.
   

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2851.75
Today Daily Change -41.00
Today Daily Change % -1.42
Today daily open 2892.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2792.39
Daily SMA50 2754.6
Daily SMA100 3017.99
Daily SMA200 3009.5
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2974
Previous Daily Low 2888.5
Previous Weekly High 2883
Previous Weekly Low 2726.5
Previous Monthly High 2974
Previous Monthly Low 2436.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2921.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2941.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 2862.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 2832.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 2777.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 2948.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 3003.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 3033.83

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

