S&P 500 New York Price Forecast: US stocks consolidate gains below 2600 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • S&P 500 is consolidating after a four-day advance.
  • S&P 500 is expected to continue the consolidation this Monday.
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
The S&P 500 is consolidating the four-day advance below the 2600/2700 resistance zone. The correction could extend lower toward the 2500 and 2400 levels in the medium term. Strong resistance is seen in the 2600/2700 price zone.  
    

Additional key levels 

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2566.75
Today Daily Change 34.50
Today Daily Change % 1.36
Today daily open 2532.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2646.82
Daily SMA50 3030.54
Daily SMA100 3106.36
Daily SMA200 3036.56
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2614.75
Previous Daily Low 2516.5
Previous Weekly High 2641
Previous Weekly Low 2188.5
Previous Monthly High 3395.25
Previous Monthly Low 2854.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2554.03
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2577.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 2494.25
Daily Pivot Point S2 2456.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 2396
Daily Pivot Point R1 2592.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 2652.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 2690.75

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

