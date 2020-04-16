S&P 500 New York Price Forecast: The bullish recovery remains intact

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • S&P 500 index is near one-month highs, around the 2800 level.
  • The bullish recovery remains intact as bulls are eying a break of the 2800/2850 resistance zone.  
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
 
 
The S&P 500 is consolidating its impressive recovery while battling with the 2800 level. The market is still making higher highs and lows but remains below the main SMAs on the daily chart. A daily close above the 2800/2850 resistance zone can introduce scope to the 3000 price levels. Conversely, support can be expected near 2700 and 2630 levels. 
 
 

Additional key levels 

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2801.5
Today Daily Change 24.25
Today Daily Change % 0.87
Today daily open 2777.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2587.74
Daily SMA50 2869.27
Daily SMA100 3049.34
Daily SMA200 3017.81
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2843.25
Previous Daily Low 2760
Previous Weekly High 2818
Previous Weekly Low 2550.5
Previous Monthly High 3137
Previous Monthly Low 2188.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2791.8
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2811.45
Daily Pivot Point S1 2743.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 2710.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 2660.5
Daily Pivot Point R1 2827
Daily Pivot Point R2 2876.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 2910.25

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

