S&P 500 needs to hold support at 3585 to maintain an immediate upside bias – Credit Suisse

Economists at Credit Suisse maintain a tactical bullish outlook for strength back to 3645, then trend resistance from February at 3668, but with support at 3585 needing to hold to keep the S&P 500 immediate risk higher.
Key quotes
“The S&P 500 rally has paused near-term but with support from the lower end of the price gap from Monday morning at 3585 still intact our bias remains to continue to give the upside the immediate benefit of the doubt for now.”
“Whilst we remain cautious rather than aggressive bulls as a result of a growing number of overextension measures (85% of S&P 500 stocks are above their 200-day average and the market remains at the upper end of its ‘typical’ extreme) we look for a break above 3629 for a fresh test of the current high at 3645, with scope for an overshoot to trend resistance from February, now at 3668. This remains seen as the key test as above here should reinforce the ‘triangle’ patterns with resistance then at 3700 ahead of 3765 and eventually the ‘measured triangle objective’ at 3900.”
“A fresh rejection from 3645/68 though would be a concern, especially given the overextension and back below 3585 would raise the prospect of further sideways ranging and a fall back to 3553 and more likely a retest 3519/09.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward as markets grapple with two covid narratives
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.19 as markets are torn between rising coronavirus cases and hopes for an upcoming vaccine. ECB President Lagarde said that immunization is not a game-changer for the bank's forecasts. EZ inflation met estimates with -0.3%.
GBP/USD extends its gains amid Brexit hopes, upbeat CPI
GBP/USD has been moving above 1.3250 as hopes for a Brexit deal next week keep the pound bid. UK CPI beat estimates with 0.7% in October. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
Breaking: Bitcoin price majestically rockets past $18,000 as $20,000 beckons
Bitcoin rally is in full swing as investors anticipate a final leg up to $20,000. The flagship cryptocurrency has in the last couple of weeks broken key barriers to top $18,000 on Wednesday towards the end of the Asian session.
XAU/USD slides below ascending channel/bearish flag support
Gold extended this week's rejection slide from the vicinity of the $1900 mark and remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The intraday selling bias picked up pace during the European session and dragged the commodity to fresh weekly lows, around the $1863 region in the last hour.
WTI extends the bounce to test $42 ahead of EIA data
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is extending its Asian bounce in the European session, backed by a recovery in the risk sentiment and broad-based US dollar weakness.