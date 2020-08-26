S&P 500: Move above 3444/46 to end thoughts of a correction – Credit Suisse

The S&P 500 has broken above the 3432/36 key resistance and a break above resistance at 3444/46 today would confirm the market has entered a more accelerated trend state, in line with the improvement in momentum and despite the narrowing breadth, the Credit Suisse analyst team reports.
Key quotes
“S&P 500 moved sharply higher again on Tuesday, breaking above the key Fibonacci projection level at 3432/36, but closing just below the potential trend channel resistance at 3444/46. Whilst our ‘ideal’ roadmap is that this zone will prompt a correction lower, the break above the first and more important of these two resistances, with momentum confirming the move, suggests we may be entering a more accelerated phase, with a break above 3444/46 today confirming.”
“Next resistance is seen at 3456, then 3466, with the top of our typical extreme zone (i.e. 15% above the 200-day average) at 3539 expected to prove a tougher barrier.”
“Support stays at 3414/13 initially, with a break below the uptrend from late June at 3392 today and the 13-day exponential average at 3382/79 needed to remove the upside bias. Only below the 3355/54 recent low though would see a (small) price top established to confirm a more important near-term peak, with support then seen next at 3326.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
