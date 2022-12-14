- Wall Street buckles on a hawkish hike but US stocks are supported.
- The S&P 500 index is retesting the W-formation's neckline and potential support at a 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
US stocks turned lower after the Federal Reserve raised rates by half a percentage point. However, while the Fed has downshifted the pace of tightening, the message given to the financial markets is that they’re not done yet.
The federal funds target range now stands at 4.25%-4.50%. At the same time, the Fed expects further rate hikes to over 5%, which is more than before. There are no signals yet of a pause in the rate hike cycle, however, the benchmarks started to correct the initial knee-jerk sell-off in the mid-latter part of the event.
The S&P 500 was moving off its lows of 3,965.65 to retest the 4,030s. At the time of writing, the index is trading down 0.6% at 3,995.33. There has been a mirror image in price action across the Nasdaq and Dow Jones as well.
While the Fed has signalled its plans to keep lifting rates next year to combat high inflation Fed's chair Jerome Powell was speaking and his comments seemed to have given mixed messages to the market. Consequently, we were seeing two-way price action on Wall Street. In US Treasury yields, they have flipped with the 10-year falling back from a high of 3.5610% to print 3.477% currently and on the way towards the day's low of 3.46%.
Fed key takeaways
- The Federal Reserve hikes 50 basis points, as expected
- Target Range stands At 4.25% - 4.50%.
- The vote was unanimous.
- The guidance in the statement repeats that: "The Committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate."
Powell's comments
Opening comments:
We still have "some ways to go".
We expect ongoing hikes are appropriate to get sufficiently restrictive.
US economy slowed ‘significantly from last year.
Without price stability, no sustained strong labour market.
Strongly committed to inflation target.
Yet to feel full effects of tightening, have more work to do.
Not at restrictive policy stance yet.
Recent comments:
Getting close to sufficiently restrictive rates level.
No rate cuts until confident inflation moving toward 2%.
By middle of 2023 should begin to see slower inflation from housing services sector.
Size of february rate hike will depend on incoming data.
Powell speech: No one knows if we are going to have a recession or not
Powell speech: Focus is on moving policy stance to become restrictive enough, not on rate cuts
S&P 500 technical analysis
The index is moving within a bullish cycle and channel, currently retesting the W-formation's neckline and potential support at a 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level. If bulls were to step in here, there would be prospects of an upside continuation towards channel resistance and prior highs near 4,200.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges 1.0600 on persistent US Dollar strength
EUR/USD has reversed its direction and dropped towards 1.0600 after having touched a fresh multi-month high above 1.0700 on ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment provides a boost to US Dollar, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2200 as US Dollar rally picks up steam
GBP/USD stays under constant bearish pressure and trades around 1.2160, posting fresh weekly lows on a broad run to safety. Following the BOE's dovish rate hike, the renewed US Dollar strength amid risk aversion forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold plunges towards $1,770 amid risk aversion
XAU/UD turned bearish in the near term, holds near a strong static resistance area at around $1,765.00. The ECB and the BOE hiked their benchmark rates by 50 bps as expected.
Bitcoin and stablecoin whales scoop up BTC, USDT, BUSD and DAI: Recipe for crypto Santa Claus rally
Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies enjoyed a resurgence in their prices and both BTC and Ethereum jumped to their highest level since the FTX exchange collapse, on Tuesday.
TSLA loses more ground as Elon Musk sells $3.6 billion worth
Tesla (TSLA) continues its December slide on Thursday a day after it was revealed that CEO Elon Musk has sold out $3.6 billion worth of shares.