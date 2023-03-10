In this video I have provided levels to watch on the S&P following Thursday’s big sell off, ahead of US non farm payrolls report. In addition, I have reviewed some of my recent trades to provide you with an idea in terms of how I look for trade setups, all to help reduce your learning curve. So, this is part analysis and part trading educational content.

Trading leveraged products such as FX, CFDs and Spread Bets carry a high level of risk which means you could lose your capital and is therefore not suitable for all investors. All of this website’s contents and information provided by Fawad Razaqzada elsewhere, such as on telegram and other social channels, including news, opinions, market analyses, trade ideas, trade signals or other information are solely provided as general market commentary and do not constitute a recommendation or investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved by reading our disclaimer, terms and policies.