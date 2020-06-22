S&P 500: Lengthy corrective phase underway with support seen at 3076 – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 strength has been rejected and with an ‘island top’ in place beside daily MACD momentum having turned lower strategists at Credit Suisse continue to look for a lengthier consolidation/corrective phase to emerge with support seen at 3076/66.
Don't miss: S&P 500 to reach the 3310 trendline, pullback not expected – Charles Schwab
Key quotes
“With an ‘island top’ in place and with daily MACD momentum having turned lower this is seen adding weight to our core view that the market is now in a consolidation/corrective phase, which we look to extend further.”
“Immediate support is seen at 3083 then the price gap from the beginning of last week at 3076/66. Beneath here remains needed to ease the immediate upside bias to reinforce the broader ranging scenario, with support then seen next at 3044 ahead of the 200-day average at 3019/18. A weekly close below here remains needed to suggest a more concerted correction lower can emerge, with the 38.2% retracement of the entire rally from March at 2835.”
“Resistance is seen at 3116 initially, then 3140, with a break above 3153/56 needed to clear the way for strength to extend back to the top of the price gap from last week at 3181/90, which we continue to look to cap. Above 3190 though can see the risk stay higher for a test of the potential downtrend from the February peak, today seen at 3213.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rallies past 1.12 on weaker greenback
EUR/USD started the week on the right foot, with the pair trading above the 1.12 mark on a more calm risk mood. Greenback is losing ground across the board, retracing some of the gains picked up on Friday. In a light-calendar session, the focus is on the German Bundesbank President's speech.
GBP/USD fails to retain gains above 1.2400
The GBP/USD pair is down from a daily high of 1.2433, as early optimism fades away. European indexes remain in the red, although not far from their opening levels. Reopening hopes limit the dollar’s bullish potential.
Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Forecast: Market reluctantly starts a recovery
The cryptocurrency traders were bracing for increased volatility during the weekend; however, Bitcoin and all major altcoins stayed sidelined inside the current ranges.
Gold on the defensive below $1750 level, bullish bias remains
Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround from over one-month tops. A turnaround in the risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven metal. The emergence of some fresh USD selling might help limit deeper losses. The commodity seems poised to retest multi-year tops, around $1765 level.
Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Forecast: Market reluctantly starts a recovery
The cryptocurrency traders were bracing for increased volatility during the weekend; however, Bitcoin and all major altcoins stayed sidelined inside the current ranges.