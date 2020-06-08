- The S&P 500 is just a stone's throw away from the all-time high.
- The market is also close to some gaps which could be resistance zones.
S&P 500 daily chart
The S&P 500 is still on a tear and it just under 5% away from hitting a new all-time high. It is very hard to believe considering the current economic situation but the Fed stimulus and the easing of global lockdown measures seems to be getting investors and traders excited.
Looking closer at some of the key technical levels, the price is close to the gap low created on 24th February of 3259.8. The next wave up is the area where the gap was created at 3328.5. Of course, the technical indicators are all in overbought territory. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at its highest level since January 17th.
The current all-time high is 3393.5 and the market looks set to hit that level. On the intraday timeframes, it seems that the market has had may divergence signals that have been ignored. Today was no different as the hourly chart threw up a few on both the MACD and RSI. As they say, the market will soldier on and it seems investors and traders are buying every day.
Additional levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3229
|Today Daily Change
|41.50
|Today Daily Change %
|1.30
|Today daily open
|3187.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2987.55
|Daily SMA50
|2860.08
|Daily SMA100
|2945.31
|Daily SMA200
|3015.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3212
|Previous Daily Low
|3112.75
|Previous Weekly High
|3212
|Previous Weekly Low
|3024.5
|Previous Monthly High
|3069.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|2768
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3174.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3150.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3129.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3071.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3030.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3228.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3270
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3328
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
