S&P 500 Index turns positive after White House expresses hope on stimulus talks

The S&P 500 Index has turned positive after White House spokesperson Allysa Farah said she is cautiously optimistic about reaching a fiscal stimulus deal. Both sides reported progress after long talks on Tuesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to speak once again, trying to clinch a deal ahead of the November 3 elections. Senate Republicans seem reluctant to support a large bill at this point.

The safe-haven US dollar has been on the back foot amid the risk-off sentiment.