S&P 500 Index to suffer a fresh pullback amid a choppier phase of strength – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 has rejected as expected trend channel/Fibonacci resistance at 3980/84 and analysts at Credit Suisse look for further weakness within the gentle upchannel, consistent with the view that the market is in a broader consolidation phase, albeit still with an underlying upward bias.
See – S&P 500 Index still have much further to rise for three reasons – Natixis
Key quotes
“A setback for the S&P 500 as looked for as the market once again rejects its trend channel from late February and Fibonacci projection resistance at 3980/84 and this is seen adding weight to our base case scenario that the market remains in a broader consolidation phase, albeit with the underlying bias still seen higher.”
“Below 3899/97 can see the 13-day exponential average and price support removed to keep the immediate risk lower with support seen at 3886/84 next, the 38.2% retracement of the March rally. With price support just below at 3874, we would look for this to hold at first. Below though can open the door to a move to more important support from the 63-day average, now at 3929.”
“Resistance is seen at 3936 initially above which can see a move back to 3970/80, but with fresh sellers expected here. Above 3984 is needed to reassert the broader uptrend, for 4000 initially.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.19 as dollar gains fresh ground
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19 and struggles with this level despite a drop in US ten-year yields slip below 1.70%. The dollar remains strong. EU countries are resuming their usage of AstraZeneca's vaccines after a green light from the European regulator.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3950 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD extends its advance above 1.3950 amid broad US dollar weakness. The greenback is declining as bond bears take a breather. Investors shrug off concerns over vaccine supply cut in the UK and tense Sino-American talks.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited
Gold managed to gain some positive traction on Friday and erased the overnight losses. Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support. Bearish technical set-up warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful upside.
Cardano targets $2.30 next
Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021. Relative Strength Index (RSI) still held around 50 despite the 30% correction.
Forex Today: Markets licking their wounds from the bond rout, Sino-US tensions, vaccines eyed
Markets are in a more cautious mood as rising yields have been weighing on stocks and keeping the dollar bid. The BOJ's decision rattled Japanese shares and Canadian retail sales are eyed. Sino-American talks have resulted in rows.