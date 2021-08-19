S&P 500 Index to suffer a deeper correction lower towards 4315 – Credit Suisse

“The VIX has not unsurprisingly surged higher for a close above its 200-day average and above 25.09 would see a base complete to warn of a further rise to test the May high at 28.93.”

“Resistance is seen at 4418 initially, with 4424/26 ideally capping to keep the immediate risk lower. We shall though maintain an immediate tactical bearish bias whilst below 4462.”

“We continue to look for further weakness with key price support seen at the August lows at 4381/73. Below here can see a top complete to further increase bearish pressure to expose the 63-day average, currently at 4315.”

“With daily and weekly RSI momentum divergences in place and a bearish ‘reversal week’ threatening (seen confirmed on a close below 4225 on Friday) bearish pressures look to be increasing. Further reflecting this remains see the broader ‘risk-off’ moves emerging in EM equity markets and China as well as now strength in the USD and weakness in commodities.”

S&P 500 weakness is starting to accelerate in line with the broader “risk-off” tone. Below 4373, the index can see a price top established for a test of the 63-day average at 4315, the Credit Suisse analyst team reports.

