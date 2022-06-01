S&P 500 maintains a bullish “Marubozu” breakout above key resistance at 4091/28. Thus, analysst at Cerdit Suisse stay biased towards a deeper corrective move higher, with next key resistance at 4278/4314.
Short-term support at 4091/51 expected to hold
“S&P 500 posted a bullish “Marubozu” breakout on Friday above the price high and gap at 4091/4128, which confirms a short-term base to signal a more profound recovery, supported by the turn higher in daily MACD momentum.”
“We expect the market to extend the recovery to the 63-day average at 4272/4314, where we would be alert to a potential cap. At most, we can see the recovery extending towards the 200-day average and potential downtrend from the 2022 high at 4453/4510, however we have more confidence in a cap here.”
“We view this short-term recovery as corrective in nature, with the medium-term picture still pointing towards an eventual turn back lower. For now though, near-term support is seen at the recent ‘breakaway gap’ at 4091/51, which we look to hold to maintain the near-term upward pressure.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
