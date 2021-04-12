S&P 500 Index to see strength extending to the 4200 mark – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 above 4068 can keep the immediate risk higher for a test of test pivotal resistance from the top of its 12-year trend channel from the 2009 low at 4115. With the market already moving into “extreme” territory, economists at Credit Suisse would then be highly cautious of an interim top here.
S&P 500 is now above the top of its “typical” extreme
“Whilst we maintain an immediate bullish stance and continue to look for the rally to extend further, ideally to our 4200 Q2 objective, we now move to a more cautious footing given the market is now in ‘extreme ‘territory. Above 4130 and we see resistance next at 4138 ahead of Fibonacci projection resistance at 4175/79. Our ‘ideal’ roadmap remains for a push to our 4200 target but we essentially now look for a top in this 4175/4200 zone.”
“Near-term support moves to 4119, below which can see a pullback to 4108, with the price gap from Friday morning at 4097/96 needing to hold to keep the immediate risk higher. Below can see a fall back to 4068.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
