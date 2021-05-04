S&P 500 Index to see further sideways consolidation, with support at 4176/75 – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 closed the week back below 4200 on Friday. With another neutral session on Monday, economists at Credit Suisse believe the market remains in a consolidation phase, which it is expected to persist going forwards.
Reluctance to chase S&P 500 higher in the short-term
“The S&P 500 reversed to close back below our Q2 objective of 4200 on Friday. With a range of ‘red flags’ and overextension signals still in place, including OnBalanceVolume still not confirming the new highs and a growing bearish momentum divergence, we still do not look to chase strength beyond here for now.”
“We look for a continuation of the recent consolidative range and further sideways ranging. Support remains at 4176/75 initially, which now includes the 13-day exponential average. A close below here would suggest a deeper corrective setback and a lengthier sideways phase, with support seen next at 4124.”
“Only below the 4118 recent low though would mark a near-term top.”
“From a medium-term perspective, we maintain our core bullish outlook and view the current consolidation/correction as a temporary and healthy pause within this core uptrend. With this in mind, an eventual close above 4219 can reassert the uptrend and end thoughts of a consolidation, with resistance seen next at 4225/29, with tougher resistance expected at 4259/60.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
