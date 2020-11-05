S&P 500 Index to resume the uptrend once US election passes – Standard Chartered

After a spectacular run since March, the S&P 500 index’s rally has stalled in the last two months ahead of the US presidential election. However, if history is any guide, the index could resume its uptrend once the event risk has passed, according to Standard Chartered.
See: S&P 500 Index to target 3700 by June 2021 – UBS
Key quotes
“Historically, on average, Q4 tends to be positive, and a US election year is no exception. Since 1970, the median return in Q4 in an election year has been 4.8%, close to the historical return of 5.3% in Q4.”
“Specifically, since 1970, the S&P 500 index has shown a tendency to post positive returns in November-December (median return of 2.8%). This trend is also maintained in a US election year, with a median return of 4.1%.”
“The range since the start of the current quarter is in line with the historical norm in an election year and that the momentum tends to pick up once the election is over.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps above 1.30 after the BOE expands QE by £150 billion
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.30 after the BOE surprised by expanding its QE program by £150 billion, more than £100 billion expected, and refrained some setting negative rates. Governor Bailey is set to speak later and US election results are eyed.
EUR/USD holds onto gains as final US elections results are awaited
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, holding onto its gains. Biden is leading in the slow vote count and as a handful of results are awaited. Republicans are on course to retaining the Senate. The Fed and jobless claims are also eyed.
Gold jumps to fresh two-week tops, closer to $1920 level
The prevalent USD selling bias assisted gold to regain positive traction on Thursday. The upbeat market mood might cap the upside ahead of the FOMC policy update.
Forex Today: Stocks applaud upcoming election verdict, dollar mixed, Fed, final results awaited
Joe Biden is nearing the presidency as counting continues in several critical states and markets seem content that the results are only delayed. Hopes of stimulus are weaker as Republicans are on track to hold the House.
WTI prints four-day uptrend towards $40.00
WTI probes one week high marked on Wednesday. With the latest pullback from $39.12, WTI bulls keep $40.00, on their radars during the early Thursday morning in Asia. Risk-on mood favor commodity prices via US dollar weakness.