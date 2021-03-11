S&P 500 Index to resume the uptrend once above 3929/34 – Credit Suisse

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

The S&P 500 maintains the break of its near-term downtrend, but with a move above 3929/34 still needed to suggest the consolidation/corrective phase is over and the core bull trend resumed, per Credit Suisse.

See – S&P 500 Index: Bull market is intact but the correction has further to go – Morgan Stanley

Key quotes

“We suspect strength can extend further near-term, but we remain of the view a lengthy consolidation/corrective phase is still likely to be seen. Our broader base case remains though to view this consolidation as just a temporary pause in the core underlying uptrend.”

“The immediate risk stays seen higher in the range with resistance seen at 3917 initially, then 3929/34. Above here though is needed to suggest the consolidation phase may already be over for strength back to the 3950/51 high. Big picture, we continue to look for an eventual move above here to test 4070/75.” 

“Near-term support moves to 3886, then 3875/74, below which can see a fall back to the 13-day ema and recent price gap at 3859/47, which we look to ideally hold.”

 

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB

EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB

EUR/USD is rising toward 1.1950, benefiting from falling US Treasury yields, resulting from weak inflation and a successful auction. Another bond offering in the US and the all-important ECB meeting are eyed. The bank is set to leave policy unchanged but may tweak its purchasing schemes. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves

GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.

GBP/USD News

Golden cross supports XAU/USD bulls despite overbought conditions

Golden cross supports XAU/USD bulls despite overbought conditions

Gold advances towards $1750 amid the golden cross on the 1H chart. Overbought RSI conditions warrant caution, as the critical level gets challenged. XAU/USD eyes US data and Biden’s speech, as it extends a three-day winning streak.

Gold News

Ethereum freefall looms in the wake of rejection under $1,900

Ethereum freefall looms in the wake of rejection under $1,900

Ethereum bears swing into action as sell signals sprout across the board. The TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal on the 12-hour chart. A rising wedge pattern points to a seemingly imminent breakdown in the near-term. The MACD indicator could save the bulls from the downswing if the bullish impulse holds.

Read more

Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox

Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox

Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures