S&P 500 Index to move sideways for a while – Morgan Stanley

US stocks have pulled back in recent weeks after roaring to new highs at the start of the year. In the view of Lisa Shalett, Chief Investment Officer, Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley, positive rates of change are bound to slow, which means markets may move sideways for a while.
See – S&P 500 Index: Bull market is intact but the correction has further to go – Morgan Stanley
Key quotes
“Interest rates may be near their peak. With the 10-year Treasury yield at 1.6%, up from 0.5% last August and near Morgan Stanley’s year-end 2021 forecast of 1.7%, we also expect market volatility to recede.”
“Once the year-over-year rates of positive change in key measures of economic and earnings growth and Fed stimulus start to decline, they may fall dramatically, which could negatively affect market sentiment. These transitions could cause US equity prices to move sideways, as investors adjust to a slower rate of growth than they had experienced the year before.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 as US yields pare gains
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, up from the 2021 lows as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD challenges 50-HMA on the road to recovery towards $1700
Gold is set to regain the $1700 mark as short-term indicators favor the bulls. RSI has edged higher, piercing above the midline. XAU bulls target the falling wedge hurdle at $1703.
Dogecoin bulls relentlessly push for gains beyond $0.07
Dogecoin finally broke out of the symmetrical triangle discussed multiple times last week. The 'Meme Coin' has been yearning for recovery to all-time highs and perhaps a breakout above $0.1.
US Dollar Index comes under pressure and retest 92.00
The upside momentum in the greenback appears somewhat dented and drag the US Dollar Index (DXY) back to the 92.00 neighbourhood.