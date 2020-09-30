S&P 500 Index to move into a consolidation period ahead of US Elections – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 maintains a near-term base despite the mild weakness seen on Tuesday and overnight, which suggests the worst of the price fall in the corrective phase may be behind us. Nevertheless, analysts at Credit Suisse look for this correction to extend further in time as the market moves into a consolidation phase ahead of the US election.
More:
- S&P 500: Three critical policy disappointments behind the correction – Morgan Stanley
-
Implementing national lockdowns to lead to a new bear market for stocks – Charles Schwab
- S&P 500 Index: Near-term correction, long-term recovery – Morgan Stanley
Key quotes
“Whilst we expect the market to open lower today we look for 3298/93 to try and hold to maintain the base, clearing the way for the recovery to extend in the short term. Thereafter, we look for a close above the 38.2% retracement of the September fall at 3354 next to clear the way for a move to gap resistance at 3375/85 next, then the mid-September highs at 3425/29 which we expect to prove a tougher initial barrier, as we expect a lengthier period of sideways price action to now develop ahead of the election.”
“Support is seen at 3330/28 initially, then 3315. Below 3298/93 can raise the prospect of further sideways ranging, with support next at 3279.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1750 after the debate, ahead of US data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750, pressured as the market mood has soured following the chaotic US presidential debate. Investors are awaiting the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls figures and final US GDP.
GBP/USD pressured amid risk-off mood, after UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.28 as the dollar strengthens after the presidential debate. UK GDP was upgraded to -19.8% in the final read for Q2 and markets are awaiting Brexit developments.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1885 region
Gold edged lower through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower of its daily trading range, around the $1885 region.
Forex Today: Dollar rises after an ugly presidential debate, US data, end-of-month flows eyed
The first presidential debate descended turned ugly and President Trump's refusal to say he would accept the election results is weighing on the market mood. ADP Non-Farm Payrolls, final US GDP stands out as September draws to an end.
WTI: Teasing a pennant breakdown, eyes $38 mark ahead of EIA
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is looking to extend Tuesday’s sell-off, as bears gear up for a test of the $38 level amid broad risk-aversion and a potential bear pennant breakdown on the hourly chart.